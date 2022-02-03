U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Sweet, 18th Munitions Squadron precision guided munitions support supervisor, pulls out ratchet straps used to secure pallets of munitions to a truck during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. The mobilization procedures and training activities conducted during the exercise play a vital role in ensuring Kadena can accomplish the mission at the end of the day, supporting the U.S. alliance with Japan and other partner nations to safeguard the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:48 Photo ID: 7081228 VIRIN: 220302-F-GD090-0127 Resolution: 8128x5419 Size: 44.25 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.