U.S. Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron verify that munitions are accounted for while participating in a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. Designed to evaluate Kadena’s ability to accomplish its mission of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, this training is a routine part of wing readiness for U.S. Air Force bases around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 09:47
|Photo ID:
|7081221
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-GD090-0021
|Resolution:
|4950x6187
|Size:
|23.69 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
