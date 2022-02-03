U.S. Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron verify that munitions are accounted for while participating in a Tactical Air-munitions Rapid Response Package during a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. Designed to evaluate Kadena’s ability to accomplish its mission of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, this training is a routine part of wing readiness for U.S. Air Force bases around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:47 Photo ID: 7081221 VIRIN: 220302-F-GD090-0021 Resolution: 4950x6187 Size: 23.69 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special delivery: 18th MUNS sustain deterrence [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.