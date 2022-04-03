U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, meets with USARPAC Soldiers to gather insight on how Salaknib 22 can be improved at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 4, 2022. Nearly 1,100 U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers will participate in Salaknib alongside their Philippine counterparts to improve interoperability and strengthen our partnership across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 03:21 Photo ID: 7079799 VIRIN: 220305-A-KL951-1014 Resolution: 5890x3927 Size: 15.78 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. McFarlane visits Philippines during Salanknib 22 [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.