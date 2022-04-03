Maj. Gen. McFarlane visits Philippines during Salanknib 22

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, meets with USARPAC Soldiers to gather insights on how Exercise Salaknib 22 can be improved at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 4, 2022. Salaknib is annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

