Maj. Gen. McFarlane visits Philippines during Salanknib 22

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, participates in an aerial tour of where U.S. Army Soldiers and Philippine military personnel will be conducting Exercise Salaknib 22, alongside various members of the official party, over the Philippines, on March 4, 2022. Nearly 1,100 U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers will participate in Salaknib alongside their Philippine counterparts to improve interoperability and strengthen our partnership across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

