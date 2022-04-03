Maj. Gen. McFarlane visits Philippines during Salanknib 22

Philippine Brigadier General Romulo Manuel Jr., the Army Artillery Regiment Commander, shows U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, around the premises on Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 4, 2022. Salaknib is annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

