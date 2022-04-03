U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, participates in an aerial tour of where U.S. Army Soldiers and Philippine military personnel will be conducting Salaknib 22, alongside various members of the official party, over the Philippines, on March 4, 2022. Salaknib is annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 03:21 Photo ID: 7079806 VIRIN: 220305-A-KL951-1021 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.03 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. McFarlane visits Philippines during Salanknib 22 [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.