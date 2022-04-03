Maj. Gen. McFarlane visits Philippines during Salanknib 22

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, overviews the Jungle Operations training plan for Exercise Salaknib 22 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 4, 2022. Nearly 1,100 U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers will participate in Salaknib alongside their Philippine counterparts to improve interoperability and strengthen our partnership across the Indo-Pacific (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

