    Maj. Gen. McFarlane visits Philippines during Salanknib 22 [Image 16 of 22]

    Maj. Gen. McFarlane visits Philippines during Salanknib 22

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, awards a Soldier with a coin as he meets with USARPAC Soldiers to gather insights on how Salaknib 22 can be improved at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 4, 2022. Salaknib is annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two longstanding partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 03:21
    Photo ID: 7079801
    VIRIN: 220305-A-KL951-1016
    Resolution: 6012x4008
    Size: 20.41 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. McFarlane visits Philippines during Salanknib 22 [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib2022

