Estonian, U.S. Airmen partner to refuel U.S. F-35s

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Benschoter, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, and members of the Estonian air force refuel an F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 2, 2022. Members of the 48th FW forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe. These locations are critical for a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

