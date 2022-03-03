Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force [Image 2 of 7]

    48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath gives a tour of an F-35 Lightning II aircraft for members of the Belgian air force at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 3, 2022. Members of the 48th FW and three F-35s forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe. These locations are critical for a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 02:34
    Photo ID: 7079057
    VIRIN: 220303-F-YM277-3005
    Resolution: 4875x3669
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force
    48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force
    48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force
    48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force
    Estonian, U.S. Airmen partner to refuel U.S. F-35s
    Estonian, U.S. Airmen partner to refuel U.S. F-35s
    Estonian, U.S. Airmen partner to refuel U.S. F-35s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    multinational
    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    Ämari Air Base
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT