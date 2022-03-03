48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath gives a tour of an F-35 Lightning II aircraft for members of the Belgian air force at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 3, 2022. Members of the 48th FW and three F-35s forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe. These locations are critical for a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

