48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force

Members of the Belgian air force listen as a U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath explains different components of an F-35 Lightning II aircraft at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 3, 2022. Members of the 48th FW and three F-35s forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. European partners and U.S. forces continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises to enhance interoperability and improve regional cooperation, maritime security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

