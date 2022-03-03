48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force

A U.S. Air Force pilot, right, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath discusses F-35 Lightning II aircraft capabilities with members of the Belgian air force at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 3, 2022. Members of the 48th FW and three F-35s forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. The Belgian and U.S. Air Forces have flown, and continue to fly, together to protect and defend allied airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

