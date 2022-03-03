Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force [Image 1 of 7]

    48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force

    ÄMARI AIR BASE, ESTONIA

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot, right, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath discusses F-35 Lightning II aircraft capabilities with members of the Belgian air force at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 3, 2022. Members of the 48th FW and three F-35s forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. The Belgian and U.S. Air Forces have flown, and continue to fly, together to protect and defend allied airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    TAGS

    NATO
    multinational
    F-35
    48th Fighter Wing
    Ämari Air Base
    europeansupport2022

