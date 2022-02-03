Estonian, U.S. Airmen partner to refuel U.S. F-35s

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Benschoter, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, meets with a member of the Estonina air force to discuss refueling an F-35 Lightning II aircraft from RAF Lakenheath at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 2, 2022. Members of the 48th Fighter Wing forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. The F-35 allows NATO leaders the flexibility to project power and assert air dominance in highly contested environments by providing unprecedented communication capabilities, command and control, and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

