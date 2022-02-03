U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Adam Benschoter, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, and members of the Estonian air force partnered to refuel an F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 2, 2022. Members of the 48th Fighter Wing forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. European partners and U.S. forces continue to conduct engagements and multinational exercises to enhance interoperability and improve regional cooperation, maritime security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 02:34 Photo ID: 7079061 VIRIN: 220302-F-YM277-4056 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 319.64 KB Location: ÄMARI AIR BASE, EE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Estonian, U.S. Airmen partner to refuel U.S. F-35s [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.