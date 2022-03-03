48 FW hosts F-35 tour for Belgian air force

Members of the Belgian air force toured a U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft with a pilot assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing from Royal Air Force Lakenheath at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 3, 2022. Members of the 48th FW and three F-35s forward deployed to Ämari AB to support NATO’s collective defense and enhanced Air Policing mission. Operations conducted with U.S. forces, allies and partners demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to strong relationships necessary for peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

