JPMRC 22-02 Set Up

Brigadier General Louis Lapointe, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for United States Army Alaska speaks with Aviation Technicians from 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron during his visit of 1 Tactical Aviation Detachment, Tactical Operations Center in Alaska, Exercise Arctic Warrior, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on March 2nd, 2022.



Please credit: Corporal Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Date Taken: 03.02.2022
Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US