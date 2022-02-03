JPMRC 22-02 Set Up

Members of 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, Corporal Mark-Andre Bernier, Master Corporal Tim Pritchard, Aviator Quentin Perrotte, Corporal Izabela Hache, and Corporal Monica Young analyze parts lists and prepare for Exercise Arctic Warrior, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on March 2nd, 2022.
