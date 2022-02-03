Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 22-02 Set Up [Image 10 of 14]

    JPMRC 22-02 Set Up

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Rachael Allen 

    United States Army Alaska

    Corporal Ryan Lawson sets up programmer radios during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on February 28th, 2022.

    Please credit: Corporal Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 18:09
    Photo ID: 7077042
    VIRIN: 220302-O-DO113-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 22-02 Set Up [Image 14 of 14], by CPL Rachael Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARAK
    JPMRC2202
    JPMRC 22-02

