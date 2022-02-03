JPMRC 22-02 Set Up

Brigadier General Louis Lapointe, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for United States Army Alaska speaks with Major Shannon Brown, CH146 Detachment Commander during a visit to 1 Tactical Aviation Detachment, Tactical Operations Center in Alaska, Exercise Arctic Warrior, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on March 2nd, 2022.
Please credit: Corporal Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces Photo
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 18:04
|Photo ID:
|7077046
|VIRIN:
|220302-O-DO113-1014
|Resolution:
|7564x5319
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
