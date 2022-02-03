Brigadier General Louis Lapointe, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for United States Army Alaska, is given a tour of the Headquarters Shelter System being used for Exercise (Ex) Arctic Warrior, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, by Major David Wood, Commanding Officer of Ex Arctic Warrior at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on March 2nd, 2022.



Please credit: Corporal Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 18:10 Photo ID: 7077041 VIRIN: 220302-O-DO113-1009 Resolution: 7975x5317 Size: 1.73 MB Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPMRC 22-02 Set Up [Image 14 of 14], by CPL Rachael Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.