JPMRC 22-02 Set Up

Brigadier General Louis Lapointe, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for United States Army, Alaska, visits the Canadian troops deployed on exercise in Alaska for Exercise Arctic Warrior, and is greeted by Major David Wood Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on March 2nd, 2022.



Please credit: Corporal Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

