    JPMRC 22-02 [Image 7 of 14]

    JPMRC 22-02

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Rachael Allen 

    United States Army Alaska

    Brigadier General Louis Lapointe, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for United States Army Alaska, visits the Canadian troops deployed on exercise in Alaska for Exercise (Ex) Arctic Warrior, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 and is greeted by Major David Wood, Commanding Officer of Ex Arctic Warrior, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on March 2nd, 2022.

    Please credit: Corporal Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 18:12
