JPMRC 22-02

Brigadier General Louis Lapointe, Deputy Commanding General of Operations for United States Army Alaska, visits the Canadian troops deployed on exercise in Alaska for Exercise (Ex) Arctic Warrior, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 and is greeted by Major David Wood, Commanding Officer of Ex Arctic Warrior, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on March 2nd, 2022.



Please credit: Corporal Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US