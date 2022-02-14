A 176th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, sits in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon before take off at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2022. The intensive and realistic combat training was conducted over the course of ten days and included live threat emitters as well as adversary aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 07:18
|Photo ID:
|7075907
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-GE882-030
|Resolution:
|8256x5160
|Size:
|26.61 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT