    PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 11 of 13]

    PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise

    SAUDI ARABIA

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A 176th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, sits in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon before take off at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2022. The intensive and realistic combat training was conducted over the course of ten days and included live threat emitters as well as adversary aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:18
    Photo ID: 7075907
    VIRIN: 220214-F-GE882-030
    Resolution: 8256x5160
    Size: 26.61 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    9th Air Force
    AFCENT
    RSAF
    PSAB
    378th AEW
    Spears of Victory

