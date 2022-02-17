A 176th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot dons his helmet in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon in preparation for take off at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2022. The ability to work with other nations and move fluidly across the theater is key to ensuring readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 07:18
|Photo ID:
|7075902
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-GE882-190
|Resolution:
|7971x4982
|Size:
|22.01 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise
LEAVE A COMMENT