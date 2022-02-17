PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise

A 176th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot dons his helmet in the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon in preparation for take off at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2022. The ability to work with other nations and move fluidly across the theater is key to ensuring readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)

