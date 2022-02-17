Members of the multinational RSAF led exercise, Spears of Victory attend a briefing at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2022. Training with partner nations strengthens military-to-military relationships, improves interoperability and promotes regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 07:18
|Photo ID:
|7075908
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-GE882-235
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.64 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT