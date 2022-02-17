Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise

    PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise

    SAUDI ARABIA

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the multinational RSAF led exercise, Spears of Victory attend a briefing at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2022. Training with partner nations strengthens military-to-military relationships, improves interoperability and promotes regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:18
    CENTCOM
    9th Air Force
    AFCENT
    RSAF
    PSAB
    378th AEW
    Spears of Victory

