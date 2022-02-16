A 176th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, performs a walk around of an F-16 Fighting Falcon before take off at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 16, 2022. Spears of Victory is a multinational large force air exercise led by the Royal Saudi Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)
This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise
