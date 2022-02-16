Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 10 of 13]

    PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise

    SAUDI ARABIA

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A 176th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, performs a walk around of an F-16 Fighting Falcon before take off at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 16, 2022. Spears of Victory is a multinational large force air exercise led by the Royal Saudi Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:17
    Photo ID: 7075906
    VIRIN: 220216-F-GE882-085
    Resolution: 6469x3639
    Size: 14.15 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    9th Air Force
    AFCENT
    RSAF
    PSAB
    378th AEW
    Spears of Victory

