U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trace Cannon, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks for an F-16 Fighting Falcon at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 13, 2022. Training with partner nations strengthens military-to-military relationships, improves interoperability and promotes regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 07:17
|Photo ID:
|7075909
|VIRIN:
|220213-F-GE882-055
|Resolution:
|8256x5160
|Size:
|21.06 MB
|Location:
|SA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT