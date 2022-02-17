Lt. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks with Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Royal Saudi Air Force commander, during the multinational RSAF led exercise, Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2022. Training with partner nations strengthens military-to-military relationships, improves interoperability and promotes regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:18 Photo ID: 7075903 VIRIN: 220217-F-GE882-366 Resolution: 6582x4114 Size: 14.04 MB Location: SA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.