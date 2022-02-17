Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 7 of 13]

    PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise

    SAUDI ARABIA

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Lt. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks with Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Royal Saudi Air Force commander, during the multinational RSAF led exercise, Spears of Victory at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 17, 2022. Training with partner nations strengthens military-to-military relationships, improves interoperability and promotes regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 07:18
    Photo ID: 7075903
    VIRIN: 220217-F-GE882-366
    Resolution: 6582x4114
    Size: 14.04 MB
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise

    CENTCOM
    9th Air Force
    AFCENT
    RSAF
    PSAB
    378th AEW
    Spears of Victory

