PSAB participates in RSAF led multi-national exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Van Fossan, 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts pre-flight checks for an F-16 Fighting Falcon at King Abdulaziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Feb. 16, 2022. Service members from the U.S., KSA, Pakistan and Bahrain conducted combined operations to better integrate partner capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina A. Graves)
