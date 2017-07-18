A health center latrine constructed with USAID funding in the Al Azariq District of Ad Dhale Governorate in October 2021. To help contain the spread of COVID-19, USAID funded improvements to water supply and sanitation services at six health facilities in Aden, Lahj, and Ad Dhale governorates, benefitting 62,558 individuals. USAID also supported COVID-19 isolation centers and raising community awareness about the transmission and prevention of COVID-19. Photo Credit: CARE.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 21:58 Photo ID: 7075447 VIRIN: 170718-D-ED206-253 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 7.72 MB Location: AL AZARIQ DISTRICT, YE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A health center latrine constructed with USAID funding in the Al Azariq District of Ad Dhale Governorate in October 2021. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.