A health center latrine constructed with USAID funding in the Al Azariq District of Ad Dhale Governorate in October 2021. To help contain the spread of COVID-19, USAID funded improvements to water supply and sanitation services at six health facilities in Aden, Lahj, and Ad Dhale governorates, benefitting 62,558 individuals. USAID also supported COVID-19 isolation centers and raising community awareness about the transmission and prevention of COVID-19. Photo Credit: CARE.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 21:58
|Photo ID:
|7075447
|VIRIN:
|170718-D-ED206-253
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|AL AZARIQ DISTRICT, YE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A health center latrine constructed with USAID funding in the Al Azariq District of Ad Dhale Governorate in October 2021. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT