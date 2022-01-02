Beekeeper Muhsin Hadi Obaid Baziad tends to his bees at his family’s apiary in Hadramawt, Yemen in February 2022. Mr. Baziad attended USAID-funded training on advanced beekeeping and honey processing techniques. By applying what he learned about bee nutrition, modern beehives, and other industry best practices, Mr. Baziad nearly doubled his family’s earnings from the previous year. “I will reinvest part of my new additional income to expand the apiary and use the rest to pay for the children’s education,” he said. Photo Credit: ERLP.

