    ADEN, YEMEN

    12.02.2021

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    A community reproductive health volunteer trained with USAID funding reviews the volunteer reference materials for reproductive, newborn and child health in Aden, Yemen in December 2021. Through the Systems, Health and Resiliency Project (SHARP), USAID funded the training of more than 400 such volunteers on maternal, newborn and child health practices related to family planning, immunization, antenatal and postnatal care, and nutrition. The volunteers, working under the supervision of SHARP-trained community midwives, will serve as a critical link between mothers in the community and the healthcare system. Photo Credit: Omar Al-Gunaid, Communication Specialist, SHARP.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A community reproductive health volunteer trained with USAID funding reviews the volunteer reference materials for reproductive, newborn and child health in Aden, Yemen in December 2021. T [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

