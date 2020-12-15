Novice nurses participate in USAID-funded training at Al Naqueeb Hospital in Aden, Yemen in December 2021. The training sessions – covering topics including basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, and mechanical ventilator application – are part of a USAID program that provides onsite pre-employment training for healthcare workers to fill critical skills and staffing gaps at hospitals. Photo Credit: ERLP

