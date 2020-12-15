Novice nurses participate in USAID-funded training at Al Naqueeb Hospital in Aden, Yemen in December 2021. The training sessions – covering topics including basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, and mechanical ventilator application – are part of a USAID program that provides onsite pre-employment training for healthcare workers to fill critical skills and staffing gaps at hospitals. Photo Credit: ERLP
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 21:57
|Photo ID:
|7075420
|VIRIN:
|201215-D-ED206-347
|Resolution:
|1000x750
|Size:
|57.19 KB
|Location:
|ADEN, YE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Novice nurses participate in USAID-funded training at Al Naqueeb Hospital in Aden, Yemen in December 2021 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT