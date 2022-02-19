Etimad Saied Mohamed Saied stands among bags of fermented compost, which she sells to local farmers to support her family of six, in the Al Howtta District of Lahj Governorate, Yemen, in February 2022. Ms. Saied participated in a USAID-funded training program designed to improve livelihoods for rural households. She learned how to produce fermented compost, which uses locally available materials to create highly nutritious soil enhancers that reduce weeds and boost crop production. The sales have enabled Ms. Saied to not only support her family, but to buy a long-sought sewing machine so she could launch a side business sewing and selling women’s clothing. “I always had a dream of becoming a seamstress,” says Mrs. Saied, “Working with the fermented compost finally gave me the chance to take the first steps for setting up my own business.” Photo Credit: ERLP.

