    LAHJ GOVERNORATE, YEMEN

    02.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Etimad Saied Mohamed Saied stands among bags of fermented compost, which she sells to local farmers to support her family of six, in the Al Howtta District of Lahj Governorate, Yemen, in February 2022. Ms. Saied participated in a USAID-funded training program designed to improve livelihoods for rural households. She learned how to produce fermented compost, which uses locally available materials to create highly nutritious soil enhancers that reduce weeds and boost crop production. The sales have enabled Ms. Saied to not only support her family, but to buy a long-sought sewing machine so she could launch a side business sewing and selling women’s clothing. “I always had a dream of becoming a seamstress,” says Mrs. Saied, “Working with the fermented compost finally gave me the chance to take the first steps for setting up my own business.” Photo Credit: ERLP.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 21:57
    Photo ID: 7075435
    VIRIN: 220219-D-ED206-773
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: LAHJ GOVERNORATE, YE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Etimad Saied Mohamed Saied stands among bags of fermented compost, which she sells to local farmers to support her family of six, in the Al Howtta District of Lahj Governorate, Yemen, in February 2022. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAID

    TAGS

    Yemen
    USAID

