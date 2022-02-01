A healthcare worker trained with USAID funding provides child health care services to a family at Al-Anad Health Center in Tuban district in Lahj Governorate in December 2021. The worker is one of 124 health service providers – including medical assistants, nurses, and midwives – trained with USAID funding to improve the quality of child health services in the community. These training sessions enabled Al-Anad Health Center to resume child health services after a seven-year hiatus due to a lack of skilled staff. The center provided health services to about 500 children in the month following the training. Photo by: Omar Al-Gunaid, Communication Specialist, SHARP.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 21:58 Photo ID: 7075443 VIRIN: 220102-D-ED206-131 Resolution: 5196x3436 Size: 2.24 MB Location: ADEN, YE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A healthcare worker trained with USAID funding provides child health care services to a family at Al-Anad Health Center in Tuban district in Lahj Governorate in December 2021. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.