    An employee works at the National Company for Leather Industries in Aden, Yemen on February 22, 2022.

    An employee works at the National Company for Leather Industries in Aden, Yemen on February 22, 2022.

    ADEN, YEMEN

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    An employee works at the National Company for Leather Industries in Aden, Yemen on February 22, 2022. USAID funded onsite training at the factory on leather design, cutting and assemblage for 19 craftspeople -- all of whom were hired by the company after completion of the training. Yemeni leather manufacturers have seen more demand for their products due to a drop in imports caused by supply-chain disruptions, but leatherworking isn’t taught in Yemen’s vocational education programs, making it hard for businesses like this one to find skilled workers. Photo Credit: ERLP.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022
    Location: ADEN, YE 
    Yemen
    USAID

