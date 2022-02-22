Noor Ahmad Al Baiti serves customers delicacies from her home-based cooking and baking business, Queen Cake, in Mukalla, Yemen on February 22, 2022. After completing a USAID-funded cooking and entrepreneurship program for women, Ms. Al Baiti’s monthly income increased fivefold – from about $1,200 to $6,000. Ms. Al Baiti was among 50 women who learned professional cooking techniques as well as business management skills such as customer service and marketing. Photo Credit: ERLP.
