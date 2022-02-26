Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFFF Testing [Image 16 of 16]

    AFFF Testing

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Damage Controlman Fireman Evin Huntsinger, left, from Dade City, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, test an aqueous film forming foam hose reel on the flight deck, Feb. 26, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 20:17
    Photo ID: 7069066
    VIRIN: 220226-N-DN657-1058
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 789.24 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: DADE CITY, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFFF Testing [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Step Team
    Step Team
    Step Team
    Sea and Anchor
    AFFF Testing
    AFFF Testing
    Underway
    AFFF Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT