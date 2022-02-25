A tugboat maneuvers USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) into the James river during a sea and anchor detail, Feb. 25, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)
