A tugboat maneuvers USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) into the James river during a sea and anchor detail, Feb. 25, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zack Guth)

