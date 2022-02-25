Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Donnell Hopgood, from Chicago, Illinois, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department stands a transit watch during sea and anchor on the flight deck, Feb. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 20:16
|Photo ID:
|7069052
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-HJ055-1005
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|793.49 KB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
