Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Donnell Hopgood, from Chicago, Illinois, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department stands a transit watch during sea and anchor on the flight deck, Feb. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

