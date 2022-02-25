Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Ryan Dayhoff, from Charleston, South Carolina, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s combat systems department, looks to the horizon during sea and anchor, Feb. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Mattingly)

