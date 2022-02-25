Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea and Anchor [Image 12 of 16]

    Sea and Anchor

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Micheal Hess, from, Chiefland, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, stands transit watch during a sea and anchor evolution, Feb. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 20:17
    Photo ID: 7069059
    VIRIN: 220225-N-TL968-1079
    Resolution: 4015x2677
    Size: 512.11 KB
    Location: US
    Hometown: CHIEFLAND, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea and Anchor [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Sea and Anchor
    Step Team
    Step Team
    Step Team
    Sea and Anchor
    AFFF Testing
    AFFF Testing
    Underway
    AFFF Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    First In Class
    TL968

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT