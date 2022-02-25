Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Micheal Hess, from, Chiefland, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, stands transit watch during a sea and anchor evolution, Feb. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 20:17 Photo ID: 7069059 VIRIN: 220225-N-TL968-1079 Resolution: 4015x2677 Size: 512.11 KB Location: US Hometown: CHIEFLAND, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea and Anchor [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.