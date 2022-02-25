Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jackson Perry, from Fredricksburg, Virginia, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Micheal Hess, from, Chiefland, Florida, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, stand transit watch during a sea and anchor evolution, Feb. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

