AFFF Testing

Damage Controlman Fireman Evin Huntsinger, left, from Dade City, Florida, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Keely Sands, center, from Mobile, Alabama, and Damage Controlman Fireman Grant Ronan, right, from Louisville, Kentucky, all assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, test an aqueous film forming foam hose reel on the flight deck, Feb. 26, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

