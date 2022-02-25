USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is maneuvered by tugs during a sea and anchor evolution, Feb. 25, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after completing the industrial portion of a six-month Planned Incremental availability (PIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
|02.25.2022
|02.26.2022 20:17
|7069055
|220225-N-TL968-1021
|2165x2802
|528.57 KB
|US
|2
|0
This work, Sea and Anchor [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
