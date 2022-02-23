Airmen and civilians assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron replace a turbofan engine on a C-17 Globemaster III during an engine swap near Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Four engines, each producing 40,400 pounds of thrust, enable the aircraft to support airlift, airdrop and aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 19:56 Photo ID: 7068270 VIRIN: 220223-F-JA727-0582 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.81 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.