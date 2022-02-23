Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 8 of 8]

    TFI C-17 engine replacement

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and civilians assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron replace a turbofan engine on a C-17 Globemaster III during an engine swap near Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Four engines, each producing 40,400 pounds of thrust, enable the aircraft to support airlift, airdrop and aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 19:56
    Photo ID: 7068270
    VIRIN: 220223-F-JA727-0582
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TFI C-17 engine replacement
    TFI C-17 engine replacement
    TFI C-17 engine replacement
    TFI C-17 engine replacement
    TFI C-17 engine replacement
    TFI C-17 engine replacement
    TFI C-17 engine replacement
    TFI C-17 engine replacement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    engine
    HIANG
    maintenance
    TFI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT