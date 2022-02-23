TFI C-17 engine replacement

Senior Airman Magyver Boles, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion journeyman, guides an aircraft engine trailer towards one of four C-17 Globemaster III turbofan engines for an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Engine swaps take place when necessary in order to keep aircrew safe and the aircraft flying optimally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

