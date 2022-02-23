Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 5 of 8]

    TFI C-17 engine replacement

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Magyver Boles, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion journeyman, guides an aircraft engine trailer towards one of four C-17 Globemaster III turbofan engines for an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Engine swaps take place when necessary in order to keep aircrew safe and the aircraft flying optimally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    C-17
    engine
    HIANG
    maintenance
    TFI

