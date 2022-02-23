TFI C-17 engine replacement

A C-17 Globemaster III undergoes an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group and Hawaii Air National Guard disconnected all attachments on a turbofan engine from the cargo aircraft to be replaced and refurbished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 19:55
|Photo ID:
|7068265
|VIRIN:
|220223-F-JA727-0067
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
