TFI C-17 engine replacement

A C-17 Globemaster III undergoes an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group and Hawaii Air National Guard disconnected all attachments on a turbofan engine from the cargo aircraft to be replaced and refurbished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

