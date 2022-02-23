Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 3 of 8]

    TFI C-17 engine replacement

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III undergoes an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Airmen assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group and Hawaii Air National Guard disconnected all attachments on a turbofan engine from the cargo aircraft to be replaced and refurbished. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    C-17
    engine
    HIANG
    maintenance
    TFI

