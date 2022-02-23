Airmen assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare a C-17 Globemaster III turbofan engine for an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Airmen from the 15th MXG and 154th AMXS execute total force integration by working together to carry out the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 19:56 Photo ID: 7068268 VIRIN: 220223-F-JA727-0299 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.42 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.