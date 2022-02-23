Airmen assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare a C-17 Globemaster III turbofan engine for an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Airmen from the 15th MXG and 154th AMXS execute total force integration by working together to carry out the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 19:56
|Photo ID:
|7068268
|VIRIN:
|220223-F-JA727-0299
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
